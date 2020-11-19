Iconic APOTHIA Brand Celebrates 20 Years of Fragrance Innovation with Special Edition of Fan-Favorite IF Eau de Parfum

Boasting an impressive list of past collaborations (and many more to come!), APOTHIA continues to inspire imaginations with a timeless scent that asks, simply: what IF…?
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – (17th November, 2020): APOTHIA celebrates the 20 year anniversary of their IF fragrance with the release of an exquisite Special Edition Vessel (100ml). Over the past two decades, APOTHIA has established itself as a lasting Hollywood legacy and a sought-after industry name. The brand’s expansive list of notable collaborations includes world-renowned hotels, celebrities like Chris Stapleton, and partnerships with global brands such as Missoni, Ron Herman, and Mattel’s BarbieTM.
Developed by legendary Los Angeles trendsetting icon Ron Robinson, APOTHIA brings together “apothecary” and “utopia” to evoke images of serenity and beauty with a modern sensibility. Among a cherished collection of fragrances praised by so many for “challenging wearers to think beyond,” IF’s bright, alluring notes set an enduring standard. For 20 years, IF has captivated and provoked the imagination to consider: What IF…? Delicately sensual, distinctively playful – what IF…all of your sensual dreams came true?
Experience the timeless sophistication and romance of IF’s famous bouquet of white exotics with blooming Jasmine, Gardenia, and Tuberose freshened with zesty Grapefruit, Bergamot and just a touch of sparkling Yuzu. A modern fragrance that has aroused many generations of followers and memorializes 20 years of your best moments in life: the Special Edition of IF 100ml, available now at Apothia.com and RonRobinson.com. Enjoy free domestic shipping on all orders over $50 and find a complete list of APOTHIA retailers. Also, look for the new IF sanitizing spray in both 8 oz and 2 oz uses the WHO (world health organization) and CDC formula and includes a light and refreshing aroma of the IF fragrance.. Follow @apothia_la on Instagram for new product releases and exclusive updates.
About APOTHIA:
Since first opening its doors in 1978 at Fred Segal on Melrose Avenue, RON ROBINSON has steadily built a global brand that continues to change the face of modern shopping and fashion. Today, the APOTHIA beauty webtique continues the brand’s enduring legacy of stunning quality and tastemaking style through a signature collection of fan-favorite personal care, plus award-winning interior aromatics. A fitting combination of “apothecary” and “utopia”, each APOTHIA creation thoughtfully evokes a sensory experience of serene beauty with a clean, modern approach and classic aesthetic to complement any individual style or indoor space. Learn more and shop now at apothia.com and RonRobinson.com – enjoy free domestic shipping on all orders over $50 and find a complete list of APOTHIA retailers. Follow @apothia_la on Instagram for new product releases and exclusive updates.