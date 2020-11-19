Iconic APOTHIA Brand Celebrates 20 Years of Fragrance Innovation with Special Edition of Fan-Favorite IF Eau de Parfum

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – (17th November, 2020): APOTHIA celebrates the 20 year anniversary of their IF fragrance with the release of an exquisite Special Edition Vessel (100ml). Over the past two decades, APOTHIA has established itself as a lasting Hollywood legacy and a sought-after industry name. The brand’s expansive list of notable collaborations includes world-renowned hotels, celebrities like Chris Stapleton, and partnerships with global brands such as Missoni, Ron Herman, and Mattel’s BarbieTM.

Developed by legendary Los Angeles trendsetting icon Ron Robinson, APOTHIA brings together “apothecary” and “utopia” to evoke images of serenity and beauty with a modern sensibility. Among a cherished collection of fragrances praised by so many for “challenging wearers to think beyond,” IF’s bright, alluring notes set an enduring standard. For 20 years, IF has captivated and provoked the imagination to consider: What IF…? Delicately sensual, distinctively playful – what IF…all of your sensual dreams came true?

Experience the timeless sophistication and romance of IF’s famous bouquet of white exotics with blooming Jasmine, Gardenia, and Tuberose freshened with zesty Grapefruit, Bergamot and just a touch of sparkling Yuzu. A modern fragrance that has aroused many generations of followers and memorializes 20 years of your best moments in life: the Special Edition of IF 100ml, available now at A pothia.com and RonRobinson.com . Enjoy free domestic shipping on all orders over $50 and find a complete list of APOTHIA retailers. Also, look for the new IF sanitizing spray in both 8 oz and 2 oz uses the WHO (world health organization) and CDC formula and includes a light and refreshing aroma of the IF fragrance.. Follow @apothia_la on Instagram for new product releases and exclusive updates.

About APOTHIA: