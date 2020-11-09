NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Pieces to Get from the BOSS x Caro Daur Collab

Fashion influencer and certified It Girl, German Caroline Daur has a knack for dressing well, like really really well. Every fashion month whether she’s in NY, London, Milan or Paris her outfits make it on the Best Dressed Lists, she’s constantly modeling for Net-A-Porter and other brands she’s collaborating with, and she’s only 25 years old! Recently the Hamburg-based fashionista collaborated with German designer Hugo Boss to launch a curated collection of 15 pieces-and they’re all must haves!

“Introducing a new capsule of elevated essentials, perfect for the modern woman on the go…[this collaboration] was inspired by strong, successful women everywhere.” From luxe coats to sleek suits, Caro Daur proves that you can still dress well during 2020, even if the outside world is still changing!

Check out all our favorite pieces below from the collection, and click to shop-because right now you can get access to a private sale for 40% off some styles!

The High-neck Jersey Dress
The Relaxed-fit Trench
The Ribbed Sweater in Virgin Wool with Cashmere
The Relaxed Fit Jacket

 

The Relaxed Fit Pants in Stretched Twill
The Nappa Leather-Long Gloves
The Turtleneck T-Shirt
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

