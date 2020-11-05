This Fall, Reset Mind, Body, and Spirit with the 14-Day “Mind-Body Reboot – Detox 101,” Designed by Industry Experts to Support More Energy, Vitality, and Systemic Balance All Year Long

The newest detox guide from Nupeutics Health features comprehensive guidance from the brand’s own Bernadette Judge, RN, America’s “Fit Foodie” Mareya Ibrahim, and R.I.P.P.E.D. fitness creator Terry Shorter

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – (November 4, 2020): Following the success of their original 30-day “Cleanse and Create” program, the wellness experts at Nupeutics Health introduce the 14-day “Mind-Body Reboot – Detox 101,” a holistic guide to naturally detoxing mind, body, and spirit. Spearheaded by food science and nutrition specialist Dr. Munzer Sundos, Ph.D., Nupeutics Health was founded by a leading team of industry practitioners dedicated to improving customer health, wellness, and quality of life through a uniquely integrative, whole-person approach. Backed by the latest scientific research, the company crafts top-quality, all-natural supplement formulas to help manage the root causes behind mind and body imbalances. Now, the Nupeutics Health team – led by in-house health advisor Bernadette Judge, RN (“Nurse B”) – joins forces with America’s “Fit Foodie” Mareya Ibrahim and R.I.P.P.E.D. fitness creator Terry Shorter to crack the code on a two-week boost in energy, focus, and vitality.

“All of us are exposed to countless toxins on a daily basis through elements such as the air we breathe, the food we eat, and personal care products,” explains Judge. “If these toxins accumulate in our bodies, we can experience symptoms like intestinal issues, mood swings, fatigue, or aching muscles – all signs that it’s time for a system reset! The ‘Mind-Body Reboot – Detox 101’ leverages the gut-brain-skin connection, targeting every system to promote healing and prevent toxin-related disease with a powerful blueprint designed to support your success every step of the way.”

The “Mind-Body Reboot – Detox 101” features a 14-day guide packed with:

Clear steps to help prepare mind and body for successful detox, plus expert tips for managing challenges

Delicious energy-boosting, whole-foods based recipes from award-winning inventor, holistic nutrition coach, and podcast host Mareya Ibrahim (known for making good-for-you food actually taste good), including Blueberry Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding, Veggie Cabbage Fried Rice, and The Real Vitality Tonic – plus, get the real dish on clean eating and supportive nutrition to help change your relationship to food

In-depth exercise tips for effective weight control, improved strength/ mood/ sleep, and more from multi-talented PopSugar/ national network-featured fitness expert Terry Shorter, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind The One Stop Body Shock®, RUMBLE, and the 15k instructor-strong (and growing) R.I.P.P.E.D program taught at more than 1k gyms nationwide; plus, get tools for achieving a success mindset for long-term results!

Crucial self-care tips to support the mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing necessary for a successful detox, including mini-guides on mindfulness, meditation, breathwork, yoga, journaling, and more

A comprehensive list of all-natural foundational supplements to promote targeted, whole-person healing and optimal wellness, both during the program and beyond

Reset mind, body, and spirit this fall with the 14-day “Mind-Body Reboot – Detox 101,” a comprehensive, industry expert-designed guide to enjoying more energy, vitality, and systemic balance all year long. Learn more Nupeutics Health and browse the complete Nupeutics Health collection of all-natural, holistic supplements exclusively at https://nupeuticshealth.com . Follow @NupeuticsHealth on Instagram to see real-life customer success stories and stay informed about new product releases.

About Nupeutics Health: