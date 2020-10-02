Isabel Marant’s Electric Runway Takes PFW

Isabel Marant has won many awards over the years for her inventive, skillful designs including the Award de la Mode, the Contemporary Designer of the Year by Elle, the Fashion Designer of the Year by Glamour; her clothes, shoes and bags are worn by the top It Girls in the world like Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Kate Moss-I could go on and on. But her most recent runway for Paris Fashion Week yesterday takes the cake-it’s electric yet polished, bold but wearable, and is one of my favorite collections during fashion week so far. Imagine taking your #WFH look to the absolute next level with some bright purple pants, or Zoom happy hour with your co-workers in a brilliant red button-down flowy top? “I’m afraid this is going to last for a little bit. So, I thought it was a good opportunity to start showing in a different way” Marant said in speaking to Vogue. And as we have no idea how long this pandemic will last, why not dress up our everyday with some color and some silhouettes Marant absolutely nails?!?!

Here are my faves from her latest collection! Do you agree? Which one is your top pick?! #LAFMApproved