NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Anne Klein is Back, and Her Latest Collection is Better Than Ever

This season Anne Klein returned during NYFW with a digital video on CFDA’s Runway 360 platform & IMG on NYFW.com with a selection of bold prints at accessible price points that are so good, you need to see to believe! The presentation highlighted the heritage of the ANNE KLEIN brand, narrated by actor, activist, and humanitarian, Ilfenesh Hadera who delivered a manifesto dedicated to women, celebrating the brand founder’s visionary and timeless quote, “Clothes Won’t Change the World. The Women Who Wear Them Will.”

“I’m perpetually in awe of, though never surprised by, our ability to be the change we want to see in the world. Anne Klein was one such woman and I’m honored to be a part of this celebration of her legacy” said Hadera.

Anne Klein’s appeal has always been her way of dressing the modern, working women who doesn’t sacrifice style or comfort when it comes to power dressing. Whether she’s in the office or working from home, the woman Anne Klein was dressing was a game-changer, and Klein’s clothes revolutionized stylish looks for an affordable price in designs that everyone could get on board with. “Anne Klein was often first, and always put women first,” stated Klein’s granddaughter Jesse Gre Rubinstein, “Her first introduction of separates changed American Fashion and liberated the way women dressed forever. She was the first to create sophisticated styles in all sizes, for all ages, true today as the brand serves all women all over the world.”

Check out our favorite pieces from the NYFW Collection below!

 

To shop the entire collection, head to Anne Klein’s site here, and to watch the CFDA video, check it out here!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.