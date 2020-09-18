Anne Klein is Back, and Her Latest Collection is Better Than Ever

This season Anne Klein returned during NYFW with a digital video on CFDA’s Runway 360 platform & IMG on NYFW.com with a selection of bold prints at accessible price points that are so good, you need to see to believe! The presentation highlighted the heritage of the ANNE KLEIN brand, narrated by actor, activist, and humanitarian, Ilfenesh Hadera who delivered a manifesto dedicated to women, celebrating the brand founder’s visionary and timeless quote, “Clothes Won’t Change the World. The Women Who Wear Them Will.”

“I’m perpetually in awe of, though never surprised by, our ability to be the change we want to see in the world. Anne Klein was one such woman and I’m honored to be a part of this celebration of her legacy” said Hadera.

Anne Klein’s appeal has always been her way of dressing the modern, working women who doesn’t sacrifice style or comfort when it comes to power dressing. Whether she’s in the office or working from home, the woman Anne Klein was dressing was a game-changer, and Klein’s clothes revolutionized stylish looks for an affordable price in designs that everyone could get on board with. “Anne Klein was often first, and always put women first,” stated Klein’s granddaughter Jesse Gre Rubinstein, “Her first introduction of separates changed American Fashion and liberated the way women dressed forever. She was the first to create sophisticated styles in all sizes, for all ages, true today as the brand serves all women all over the world.”

Check out our favorite pieces from the NYFW Collection below!

To shop the entire collection, head to Anne Klein’s site here, and to watch the CFDA video, check it out here!