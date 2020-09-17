Vibrant Color Care is Just a Click Away with Pureology Now at Sephora!

I used to think gorgeous silky-smooth hair was just for those that had not only hours to perfect their routine, but had top-tier genetics. Although I’m the Senior Editor of Fashion & Beauty at LAFM, when it came to taking care of my hair outside the salon, I worried I was doomed to have frizzy, dull hair in between all my appointments. When I tried out the Pureology products now available at Sephora-including the Hydrate Soft-Softening Treatment-I knew I too could maintain my busy work schedule without compromising my hair care routine!

Created in 2001, Pureology is the #1 professional haircare brand created to keep your hair healthy and shiny for those times in-between the salon. Their 100% vegan formula with zero sulfates and concentrated formula was the perfect addition to Sephora, and their recently modernized and select reformulations consists of nearly 50 available skus for purchase (all of which are sulfate-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free and of course vegan!).

We tried and tested the Pureology products now available at Sephora, see below for our top picks and get your hair care routine back on track!

The Hydrate Soft-Softening Treatment: $38

This is what I like to call ‘magic in a bottle.’ Seriously this product works actual magic in transforming your hair, without all the harsh chemicals that can eventually cause split ends and dull color. The Softening Treatment workd to nourish and soften dry, color-treated hair with key ingredients Shea Butter and Almond Oil and a signature aromatherapy blend of Cardamom, Cedarwood and Sandalwood. How can you go wrong?? Check your local Sephora or grab yours here!

The Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner Duo: $134

There are so many products on the market, sometimes it’s hard to determine which shampoo and conditioner is the best for your dull or color-treated, hair. Luckily you’ve got a beauty junkie who does her own experiments! I took the guesswork out of it so you can buy knowing better hair is possible! The duo set is perfect and avoids weighing down dry, fine, colored hair by using lightweight, silicone- and sulfate-free formulas so hair is moisturized, nourished and detangled without being overwhelmed. Grab yours here!

The Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray: $28

Ever need to rush your hair-care routine, but when you finish blow-drying or straightening your hair is more frizz than fine? Pro tip: everyone needs a leave-in spray in their life. Only a few seconds of spraying the color-fanatic into your damp hair before using any heat and you’ll instantly see results! Say goodbye to lackluster locks and hello to fine, flawless hair! Grab your spray here, today!

To grab the rest of the Pureology haircare line, head here-I promise you won’t regret it! #LAFMApproved