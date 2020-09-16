Sandy Liang’s NYFW Gives Us Mix & Match Pieces You Need ASAP

Sandy Liang has always let her clothes speak for themselves: beautiful yet practical, perfectly tailored with an edge. This season for NYFW the designer who started her own line after graduating from Parsons in 2013 showed a 25-piece collection with new and updated silhouettes and with a heavy emphasis on ballet pink silks, printed silks, dark green fleeces and cotton ginghams. For her eclectic doll prints featured in the collection, Sandy called upon Brooklyn-based artist Sara Rabin to design the “Margot print” which is a unique pattern that will be showcased throughout the collection. The Margot character is a dreamy collaboration between the artist and designer, combining Sandy‘s love for Margot Tenenbaum, Ponyo, and paws, she found inspiration through a mixture of current interests and her love for nostalgia as always!

Are you more of a gingham dress girl or a printed skirt? A fleece jacket or clothing with sexy cut-outs? With Sandy Liang you don’t have to pick one or the other, her pieces are designed to be mixed and matched, and clothing that can be worn by all sorts of girls with all sorts of style!

Check out our favorite pieces from the collection, below!