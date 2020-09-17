NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Bibhu Mohaphapatra’s NYFW Collection is an Ode to Female Indian Artists who Challenged The Norm

Actress Ariana Debose

Bibhu Mohapatra’s latest collection for NYFW 2021 is a reflection of what Mohapatra does best-creating a sense of wonder and purpose with his stunning designs. Drawing inspiration this season from revolutionary Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil, the female artist who challenged the Indian art scene in the 20th century with her iconoclastic expressionism and rebellious spirit.

Designer Bibhu Mohapatra

Mohapatra’s 26 piece collection merges architectural silhouettes with lace, tulle, silk and cotton materials to create glamorous designs that are also functional, colorful, and speak to Mohapatra’s Indian heritage and his mother as his first muse.

“I wanted to see change and make change an inspiring process. I wanted to collaborate with artists of different genres to articulate my craft. So often, it is the work of artists confronting the darkness and obstacles in our world that can ultimately…help us make sense of our place within it…Through art, and, in this case, through dance and movement, we can observe how physically—and compassionately confronting barriers and blocks can profoundly push us to reassess, improvise, and find a way forward…in our work, our art, and in ourselves. To change, we must move…Because standing still is no longer an option,” says Mohapatra.

Featuring a film created by New York based filmmaker Shruti Ganguly and photographer JD Urban, the film includes Tony-nominated actress and Hamilton alum, Ariana DeBose, the star of the upcoming Spielberg-directed “West Side Story” and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix project “The Prom,” who plays the main Muse. The role of Amrita is played by actress Surina Jindal. Known for exploring design through the lens of culture and historical craft, Mohapatra used this season to dig deeper into the process of change and transformation.

Check out all the incredible designs from Bibhu Mohapatra’s latest collection below, and to see the inspiring film, head here! #LAFMApproved #NYFW

 

 

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.