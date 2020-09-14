Jason Wu’s NYFW Collection Gave Us a Holiday at Home

This time of year fashion designers, production teams, photographers, influencers, models, and fashion journalists would normally descend upon Manhattan to witness the breathtaking designs of the lastest NYFW Collections. While NYFW looks a little different this year, designer to the stars Jason Wu brought us all the peace and tranquility of Tulum, Mexico with his latest collection, held virtually and for a select few New Yorkers on the rooftop of Spring Studios. Being the first major designer to exhibit their collection to many fashion-starved journalists like myself can be daunting, but Jason Wu is used to being the first. As the first Asian-American fashion designer to dress Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jason Wu’s contributions extend far past the fashion industry, as he’s been a voice for change, a designer who champions inclusivity, and who’s bold style has revamped American style.

His latest 35-piece collection featured flowy dresses in bright hues, striped 2-piece sets, bermuda shorts and oversized tuxedo jackets, giving us all a much needed Holiday at Home. And while many of us are stuck at home monitoring Zoom kindergartens, hosting virtual meetings, and keeping up with Slack messages, Jason Wu has given us a brief escape to his world, so we’ve rounded up out favorite looks from his latest collection, below! #LAFMApproved