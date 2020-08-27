The Fall Denim Collection from WHBM is Here-Grab Your Pair(s) Today!

With COVID-19 keeping us all quarantined and quaranQweens, we’ve all had to adjust to life at home, and let’s be honest have gotten waaaay too comfortable in our #WFH looks. Sweatpants have literally become my best friend as have late night snacks and a few glasses-or a bottle-of wine…but now that fall is finally approaching, it’s time to get back into our work-from-home wardrobe with a major style update. I’m not saying it’s quite time to don the ol’ ballgown, but high-quality jeans without the price tag? I’m 100% in…and my sweatpants could use a break!

White House Black Market has debuted the quintessential denim for the modern, on-the-go (even if it’s just to the mailbox) woman with their latest fall denim collection. Featuring chic silhouettes and sizes ranging from 00-18, they’re perfect for all kinds of women-and did we mention their range of styles?! ‘The Skinny,’ ‘The Slim,’ ‘The Bootcut,’ ‘The Flare,’ ‘The Straight,’ and ‘The Flare’ have all bee reinvented and redesigned by the WHBM team to provide women of all shapes and sizes with denim they can feel comfortable in but also that shape your thighs, sculpt your bum, and overall make denim the new statement piece in your closet. Move aside special-occasion heels, it’s time to grab a pair (or a few) of these long-lasting, designer-quality jeans made from the softest denim that are perfect for all-day wear.

LAFM sat down with Kirsten Bowen, the SVP of Merchandise and Design at WHBM to get all the deets on the latest line, check it out below!

LAFM: Kirsten, I’m so excited to learn more about this fall collection, in LA jeans are pretty much a required wardrobe piece! Can you tell us more about WHBM’s bi-strech technology, what does this actually mean, and how is this fit different from the jeans we’ve all been wearing while stuck at home?!

Kirsten Bowen: Hi there! Sure thing, so while most denim fabrics have horizontal (warp) stretch only, the bi-stretch denim stretches on both warp and weft meaning that it also stretches vertically. This creates better elasticity resulting in more comfort, better movement on body and incredible performance. Not only does it allow more freedom on the movements, it also provides a better recovery!

LAFM: Bi-stretch tech that still keeps my thighs looking slim? Where do I sign??–We love that you feature shapes and styles in a range of sizes, can you elaborate on petite vs. curvy fit, and how a consumer can understand which styles will work best for their body shape, especially because most of us aren’t able to try on in store before we buy?

KB: The petite fit was actually crafted for women that are 4’11”-5’4”, so its proportioned in length and width where the height of the customer is well balanced with her body. The curvy fit was designed for the true hourglass body shape and has more room around the hips and back while molding the waist accordingly to avoid the undesired “back gap”.

To virtually figure out which style works best for your body type, we have an online guide at whbm.com that helps you to see ideas to style your whole look, and that walks you through shopping by leg shape, cut, or rise. If you’re still unsure, we take it one step further with StyleConnect™ where the customer has an opportunity to set up a one-on-one virtual shopping appointment with a local style expert!

LAFM: Amazing! We also love that the fall collection line is at such a great price point! Can you expand on why making affordable yet designer-quality jeans is such an important cornerstone for WHBM?

KB: At WHBM, we believe great fitting, high quality denim should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we’ve spent years working on our fabric and wash development, and continue to evolve and improve each season with our team of denim experts who are masters at fabric, wash and fit.

This team obsesses over every pair of jeans we create in detail because WHBM believes a great pair of jeans is a girl’s best friend-they make you feel great, build personal confidence and keep you loyal!

