Bluebird in a Box Offers the Gold Standard of Home Entertaining Kits, Delivering Everything You Need To Bring Back the Art of Hosting

Introducing done-for-you, festively themed boxes to easily

create a memorable, magical experience

DENVER, CO – (August 25, 2020): In the wake of COVID-19, Denver-based Bluebird in a Box brings the focus back to community connection and celebration. From the serial mompreneur behind Bluebird Productions, one of the nation’s top wedding and event planning companies, comes an easy and accessible way to host a memorable luxury event without being overwhelmed or stressed. Leave all the decision making to Bluebird in a Box (launched August 2020), offering a tiered selection of done-for-you, inventively themed kits with everything necessary to create a memorable, environmentally responsible experience, stress and worry-free, from home!

“COVID-19 hit the event industry hard, but the most devastating part was seeing the loss of connection and celebration,” explains Frischkorn. “With everyone experiencing such high levels of emotional exhaustion and fatigue, hosting an event can feel overwhelming. So, we’re bringing back the art of gathering with an elegance, joy, and simplicity that guests and hosts alike will enjoy.”

Based on years of entertaining for the 1%, Bluebird in a Box brings the company’s secrets for success to the masses. It makes magical, curated event experiences accessible to all thru an affordable and simple subscription-based concept. Many of today’s popular party kits address singular pieces of the planning puzzle. Bluebird in a Box takes a holistic, 360-degree approach to entertaining, considering the look, feel, aromas, sounds, and tastes that comprise an experiential event for the senses. Partnering with some of their favorite brands and vendors, the Bluebird team crafts an experience produced by top industry experts.

Now, DIY a dinner party without feeling stressed out, overwhelmed by decisions, and worried about looking Pinterest-perfect. With Bluebird in a Box, it’s easier than ever to bring back the art of celebration while fostering connection and meaningful conversation. Beyond setting a pretty table, transport guests to a cliffside in Southern Italy, or a fire pit beneath the stars for a glamping experience, enjoy a rustic farm-to-table meal, and more. Choose from three festively-themed tiered box options:

The Blueprint ($48 OR $38 with monthly subscription) offers all the fun right at your fingertips. Includes an easy to navigate website that explains the “how-to” with everything necessary for a successful event: three menu options, grocery lists, bar options, a planning timeline, decor ideas, style guides, printable invitations, and menus, and more. This season’s themes include A Taste of Italy, Mexico, or Japan; Game Night; Farm to Table; Campfire; Summer Nights; Spring Fever; Fall Harvest; and Lemons to Lemonade. The Blueprint is a digital guide that gives timeless ideas to take your event to the next level.

The Blueprint + Beyond ($150-$300, expected to launch October 2020) takes the digital guide one step further! This Box includes both the digital guide AND a goody Box shipped right to your front door with elegant handpicked elements like stationery, place card holders, candles, swizzle sticks, and more. A trip to the mailbox has never been so exciting!

The Little Blue Book ($500) – With years cultivating a vendor list the size of the Grand Canyon, this is the nationwide ‘black book’ of industry-leading caterers and personal chefs, florists, and rental companies who can turn any of the Boxes into a full-service celebration. Need just a little help or want someone to handle it all? No problem. Bluebird in a Box can provide someone to manage the moving pieces from afar. Includes everything in Blueprint, plus on-location help from local industry experts, such as florists, caterers, and rental companies (available in partnering cities only).

Bring back the art of hosting and entertain in a socially responsible manner with Bluebird in a Box, new from luxury event planning company Bluebird Productions. Shop starting August 4th at bluebirdinabox.com , and follow on Instagram @Bluebird.in.a.Box for style ideas, planning tips, and more.

About Bluebird in a Box: