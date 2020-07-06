Paris Haute Couture 2020: Giambattista Valli’s Illusion Looks

Giambattista Valli latest Haute Couture collection, presented digitally through a series of photos, encapsulates the feeling of many during the Covid-19 crisis: other-worldy, over-the-top, and possibly an illusion. With his signature tulle gowns photographed in a somewhat sci-fi backdrop, Valli’s creativity truly flourished in the larger-than-life designs.

“Happy times are never going to be démodé…In the horror of what we’re passing through, there was beauty blooming at the same time,” Valli remarked to Vogue about his collection. Check out all the incredible designs in this 18-piece collection below!