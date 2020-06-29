NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Muso Casa – The Newest Fashion Brand

The all in-house online brand, Muso Casa is making waves in the fashion industry with their versatile fashion line. Founded in 2019 by two sisters who specialize in design and apparel wear as well as head to toe accessories, the brand is glamorous and chic, made specifically for the stylish woman. Muso Casa is built on a promise of essential luxury, the brand produces quintessential products and maintains the balance of classics and contemporary pieces. Muso Casa has three important aspects for their line: quality, craftsmanship, and glamour which makes it appealing to their fans and potential buyers. Muso Casa is recognized by various high fashion magazines such as: Cosmopolitan UK, Red UK, Harper’s Bazaar UK, and Grazia UK with their signature style being the asymmetric necklaces, a favorite amongst many.

Muso Casa is on the rise in the fashion industry and is taking it by storm, because of their growing brand they are soon to launch: accessories, dresses, lingerie, and swimwear which is definitely going to be a huge success. The brand’s beautiful pieces start with their bags and clutches, to footwear, to clothes, to jewelry, and tiara fascinations. All pieces are luxury which makes them so special and unique because they are made in-house with the designs being sketched and handmade by Muso Casa designers.  Muso Casa is an online brand to add to your list of places to shop especially with fashion changing and emerging today. Muso Casa is a brand to get in tuned with if you are not already, there wouldn’t be a surprise if Muso Casa’s pieces end up on the runway or worn by some of your favorite celebrities. Who knows what’s next for this upcoming brand making a mark in the fashion industry.

