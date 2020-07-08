NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Paris Haute Couture 2020: Chanel goes Digital with a ‘Rock Coco’ Collection

“Haute couture?” asks Virginie Viard. “It’s forever; it’s for always.”

Chanel’s first fully digital Haute Couture Collection was presented on their website, featuring the brand’s signature tweed classics in a slightly 80’s style. Big looks, bright colors, and even bigger hair! Remembering the eccentric and glamorous balls Karl Lagerfeld hosted in the 1980s, designer Virginie Viard (who took over after Karl’s death in 2018) created the latest ‘Rock Coco’ designs, saying  “I was thinking about eccentric princesses, the kind of women that Karl Lagerfeld liked to accompany at parties or at ‘Le Palace’

After the Plague came the Renaissance, and certainly after the unprecedented Covid-19 spread, where many believed the economy and specifically the fashion world would never recover, Virginie Viard’s latest haute couture collection is a ray of hope, eccentricity, and immense creativity that can still strive in a post-Covid-19 world. Below are the incredible hand-sewn couture pieces from Viard’s imagination, we can’t wait to see what comes next!

 

Photos courtesy of Chanel

