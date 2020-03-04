The Spring Essentials!

Spring is here! Which means.. It is time for a wardrobe change. With the temperature rising and the beautiful spring flowers blooming, it’s the perfect time to bring out the Spring outfits!

To get you ready for the upcoming season, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite Spring looks for any occasion whether you’re brunching with the girls, going on a date with your man or just running errands. Let’s face it, the warmer the weather, the better the outfits!

Spring is absolutely one of our favorite seasons for fashion -it’s the beautiful flowers, soft pastel colors, and light clothing material that makes it super exciting to change our Winter wardrobe to Spring wardrobe. With Fashion Week just passing, we have seen common trends set out for 2020-2021. But, let’s be honest, how many of those trendy pieces do you already have in your wardrobe? Don’t fear though, there’s always a lot of different ways where you can modify your outfits to make them true to your personal style, while still adding trendy runway to your Spring look.

We’re going to take a look at the top ten wardrobe essentials that you might already have in your closet. These pieces can be combined with what you already have in your closet or drawers yet still can make you feel very on trend.

Shop the look: Credit: Lucy Paris

YOU NEVER GO WRONG WITH FLORAL –As Miranda would say, “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.” But let’s face it, florals will always be in for Spring. In fact, the bigger the floral the better! So don’t be afraid to bring out those flowers and bloom! Floral patterns go with literally everything, so throw on a flattering floral wrap dress from Lucy Paris and head out!

Credit: Selfie Leslie

MUTED IS IN THE NOW – Pastel colors is the assigned drill for spring. Yes, pastels will never go away, but we can always switch it up a bit. Muted colors are good year round and this season is the best time to wear them. The colors fit so beautifully in with the weather making anyone feel chic and effortless.

Shop the look: Lucy Paris

VANILLA BEAN – All neutrals give you a softer, more gentle look. Try the fifty shades of cream.

MIDRIFF RIFF- We can’t say crop tops are cute, because they’re more than cute. Crop tops add a little more edge. Pair it up with a pair of jeans made for you from LASSO .

Shop the look: Selfie Leslie

Shop the look: Cecelia New York

MODERN WHITE- The color white exudes femininity. We’re going to see whites a lot more whether it’s in lace, puff sleeves and crotchet dresses. Whites are definitely a color essential for Spring looks.

Shop the look: Lucy Paris

LONG DRESSES, SHIRT DRESSES –Shirt dresses are essential in our closet. This season is all about the long dresses. Pair it up with a cute white shoe and you have yourself an effortless elegant look.

A LAYER FOR THE COLD –Sometimes it’s a little chilly, but you still want to look cute. Fur jackets are all in the fuzz this season and it’s definitely a nice touch to put on a warm layer to keep that Spring breeze at bay.