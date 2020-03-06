REGARD Magazine’s 10 Year Anniversary Celebrating Women in Film + Television

Hitting their 10 Year Anniversary, REGARD Magazine’s celebration of Women in Film + Television was quite the party presented by Héloïse Lloris Champagne and My Green Network (MyGN). The elegant event which was hosted at the Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA provided dramatic decor with an ambiance that combines see-and-be-seen excitement and the calm of an urban resort. A unique blend of French fashion mixed with Hollywood glamour at this elegant hotel offering 295 rooms on 10 floors including 28 suites all featuring Sofitel’s luxurious feather top and state-of-the-art technology. Make the most of Sofitel Los Angeles’s numerous onsite amenities from the 2,500-square-foot gym SoFIT to the French cosmetology SoSpa and the Celebrity Hair Salon LeSalon. Have breakfast at the farm-to-table breakfast restaurant Esterel, have a seat for lunch or dinner at Cattle & Claw, finish the night at Riviera 31 Lounge Bar for a night of breathtaking live music and unforgettable cocktails. You can truly live the French way at L.A.’s hottest hotel spot!

REGARD is a leading digital fashion and lifestyle magazine founded in February 2010 by celebrity fashion photographer and friend Dimitry Loiseau, and celebrity hair/makeup artist, Valerie Noble. In addition to traditional online access, REGARD can also be viewed via smartphones and tablets. REGARD is proud to be technologically advanced, eco-friendly and environmentally safe. With a focus on television and the talent that brings our favorite shows, mini-series and TV movies to life, each issue features top actors and actresses, up and coming stars and industry leaders behind-the-scenes. REGARD has had the pleasure of featuring over 400 celebrities and talent including Meghan Markle, Octavia Spencer, Regina King, Roselyn Sanchez, Lana Parrilla, Tricia Helfer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mayim Bialik, Chrissy Metz, Joe Morton, Vanessa Marano, Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Sarah Drew, Sterling K. Brown, Omari Hardwick, AnnaLynne McCord, Gilles Marini, A.J. Cook, Daniela Ruah, Katie Cassidy, Ian Harding, Maggie Siff, Bellamy Young, Kristin Bauer, Amanda Righetti, and many more. The love of fashion and photography is the driving force behind pairing talent with amazing brands and designers both local and international such as Diane von Furstenberg, Catherine Malandrino, Trina Turk, Zaeem Jamal, Ted Baker, Motel Rocks, Helmut Lang, Clover Canyon, YoYo Yeung just to name a few. With four issues a year, you can expect to see edgystyle, grace, exclusive interviews, andcandid behind-the-scenes videos. REGARD is the number one source for beauty, fashion, and everyone’s favorite faces.

Talent that attended and supported includes celebrity hosts featured on this issue’s cover: Laura Marano (Saving Zoe film) & Dawn-Lyen Gardner (OWN/ Queen Sugar).

Other celebrities that attended include Vanessa Marano, Zulay Henao, Alano Miller, DeWanda Wise, Nicky Whelan, Farrah Abraham, Nicky Whelan, Pamela Jean Noble, Stacey Dash and many more. The party was Dj’d by International Dj, DJ DaCapo , a special empowering acoustic performance by country singer, Kimberly Dawn

REGARD partnered with Héloïse Lloris Vintage Champagne, who provided celebrities and guests with France’s best 22 year old vintage champagne. Delicious and colorful selection of appetizers were provided by Cattle & Claw, crafted cocktails created by Aidan Demarest at Riviera.

To end the lovely night Guests at the REGARD MAGAZINE 10th anniversary went home with gift bags from My Green Network (MyGN) filled with Bela’s Formula hand-crafted CBD infused chocolates, Global Transfiguration eco friendly tees, Ketel One product and Sofitel vouchers.