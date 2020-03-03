You Haven’t Had a Cocktail Til You’ve Had a Double Cross Vodka Cocktail

Handcrafted in Slovakia where it’s filtered and distilled 7 times, Double Cross Vodka is the premium vodka you need in your liquor cabinet and your cocktail, ASAP! The winter wheat is estate-grown ensuring a zero transportation carbon footprint while the water is drawn from pristine aquifers located 200 feet below ground. The seven filtration steps include the use of activated charcoal, limestone and a unique diamond-dust filter, which means the taste is absolutely incredible. Think pure, delicious vodka that’s not overpowering, and Double Cross Vodka is it!

Here are some specialty Double Cross Vodka cocktails:

The Route 27

You’ll Need:

1 oz. Double Cross Vodka

1 oz. Sherry

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

5 Blackberries

To Hit the Spot:

1. Combine all ingredients except blackberries

2. Shake with ice and pour into a highball glass full of crushed ice

3. Top with splash of soda and muddled blackberries, enjoy!

The Deco

You’ll Need:

1.5 oz. Double Cross Vodka

.75 oz. Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Cane Syrup

1 slice Jalapeno seeded

To Hit the Spot:

1. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice

2. Strain into a coupe glass

3. Garnish with jalapeño and grapefruit twist, enjoy

The Lakeside

You’ll Need:

1.5 oz. Double Cross Vodka

1 oz. Dubonnet Blanc

1 oz. Blanc Vermouth

1 Dash Orange Bitters

To Hit The Spot:

1. Combine all ingredients and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice

2. Garnish with an orange twist, enjoy!

The District

You’ll Need:

2 oz. Double Cross Vodka

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Honey Syrup

2 Kaffir Lime Leaves

To Hit the Spot:

1. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice

2. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice

3. Top with club soda and garnish with kaffir lime leaves, enjoy!

The T-Dot

You’ll Need:

2 oz. Double Cross Vodka

.75 oz. Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Maple Syrup

2 dashes Lavender Bitters

To Hit the Spot:

1. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice

2. Strain into a coupe glass

3. Garnish with lavender, enjoy!

