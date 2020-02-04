Glen Ivy Hot Springs Celebrates 160 Years With Iconic Gift Card Sale

Enjoy $100 Gift Cards For Just $85 For A Limited Time

Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Southern California’s leading wellness destination, is proud to celebrate its 160th Anniversary in 2020. To commemorate Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ rich history, the spa is bringing back its renowned gift card sale just in time for Valentine’s Day.

A wellness destination like no other, Glen Ivy Hot Springs lies sheltered across 12 lush acres in the Temescal Valley of Corona, California. Natural mineral spring water flows from deep in the earth to 19 therapeutic pools and healing mineral baths, bringing guests relaxation, renewal and a deep sense of well-being. With an idyllic year-round temperate climate, Glen Ivy Hot Springs attracts over 200,000 annual visitors who seek the benefits of nature, water, and transformative body, skincare, and nail care treatments. An internationally recognized spa, Glen Ivy Hot Springs is operated by GOCO Hospitality, whichplans to expand their wellness arm in the Temescal Valley with a holistic resort and community in harmony with Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ luxurious natural surroundings.

Treat oneself or loved ones to an unforgettable spa escape with a Glen Ivy Hot Springs gift card. For a limited time, purchase a $100 gift card for just $85 and receive free shipping. Gift cards are available from now through February 14. Be sure to order your gift card by February 8 to receive by Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy rest, relaxation, and romance in one of Glen Ivy Hot Springs’ semi-private cabanas this Valentine’s Day. Choose from a cabana located in the serene Secret Garden, on the sunny Ivy Terrace Deck, or poolside. All cabanas come with personalized service, dedicated menus, citrus-infused water, Chef’s selection of fresh fruit, and reserved parking.

With 19 therapeutic mineral hot springs and pools nestled across the lush, 12-acre property, water is the heart of the Glen Ivy Hot Springs experience. Spend a day taking the waters and indulge in a luxurious treatment or two from the full menu of body, skincare and nail care treatment for an unforgettable spa day.

For more information on Glen Ivy Hot Springs and to purchase a gift card, please visit GlenIvy.com or call 888-453-6489.