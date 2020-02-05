Valentine’s Day Picks For The Ladies In Your Life

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend or your gals elevate your Valentine’s Day gifting with these amazing LAFM picks! They may say they have everything they need but these affordable luxury items are just what the ladies in your life are looking for. From skincare to homebody necessities to personal gifts they’ll be sure to love you a little more this Valentine’s Day!

Pure Bloom is changing lives by bridging the gap between wellness and beauty. Pure Bloom’s Glow Getter collection consists of three products including a high-performing Beauty Serum, an ultra-hydrating Night Cream, as well as, a new-to-market nutraceutical “Beauty Bite” that promotes internal relaxation and a brighter external glow. Pure Bloom’s line uniquely uses nano-optimized phytocannabinoids to maximize the overall absorption into the skin, improving effectiveness and restorative power with glowing results.

A celebrity and influencer fave, Bombay Hair tools make it possible to master salon style from the comfort of your own home. Made from various precious metals and equipped for long-lasting performance, the brand offers a variety of curling wands, curling irons, flat irons and styling kits. In addition to hair tools, Bombay has a huge selection of clip-in hair extensions. The hair is thick from root-to-tip and there is no silicone used on the hair, so the extensions can be used with hot styling tools.

PaulyJen is “the clutch re-envisioned.” PaulyJen designs creates options and the freedom to wear the bag as one sees fit. Designer Paulette Povar’s timeless designs are carefully made in California. PaulyJen belt bags and belts allow women to show off classic style effortlessly. Known as “Belt bags with options™” the PaulyJen bags are perfect for festival goers, travelers and any woman on the go.

Scent Beauty partnered with pop icon and fellow diva CHER, to create her very own signature scent, Cher Eau de Couture. This perfume is genderless and incorporates main notes of bergamot, jasmine, clove and vanilla orchid. Cher Eau de Couture is a perfect everyday scent and can be worn throughout any season. Cher wears the fragrance every single day… who wouldn’t want to smell like the queen?

The Averie Earrings: Strong and beautiful, these spirited add an enchanted feel to your attire. 1/5 carat total weight of lab grown diamonds accents.The brilliant round cut lab grown diamonds have a F-G color and VS-SI clarity. These splendid arrow earrings are crafted in 14 white gold and have a bright polished shine that secure with butterfly backs. https://www.newworlddiamonds.com/collections/eco-friendly-earrings/products/diamond-earrings-456115?variant=30094791868483

The SHOOFIE shoe bag, was developed specifically for the contemporary woman’s busy life. SHOOFIE’s patent pending design solves the age old problem of ‘how do i carry my fancy shoes?’ in a way that’s both practical, chic and fun. SHOOFIE embodies our mission of providing endless utility, luxury and a touch of street style irreverence.

HANDL NY also allows complete one-handed use of your phone and frees up the other hand for multitasking. HANDLstick is multi functional, offering kickstand positioning that works in both landscape mode and portrait mode and are wireless charging compatible.

Nurture the luminous beauty of your complexion with the healing wisdom of nature. Led by the mission to keep our planet and its creatures as healthy and pure as nature made them, Purvari specializes in luxurious plant-based, organic skin care products that care for the blooming health of your skin. Carefully blending pristine floral waters, undiluted herbal extracts, and soothing natural minerals, Purvari gathers the best of what nature has to offer so that you get naturally glowing skin that grows in beauty and vitality.