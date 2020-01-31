NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Designer Remix’s Bold, Modern Collection at Copenhagen FW 2020

The sustainable fashion brand making a name for itself, Designer Remix launched another impeccable collection during Copenhagen Fashion Week yesterday with their signature structured and modern coats and jackets a major staple. Created in 2002 by Creative Director Charlotte Eskildsen and her husband and CFO of the brand, Niels Eskildsen, the Designer Remix approach has always been a cutting-edge look at what happens when deadstock products are redesigned and reused.

Check out some of these insanely chic items, below!

