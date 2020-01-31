All the Best Looks from GANNI’S F/W 2020 at Copenhagen FW

After making headlines earlier this month with the announcement of their upcycled Ganni fabrics and materials being recreated to sell at their NYC pop-up shop, and hired 20 female artists to design the pieces, Ganni is certainly breaking fashion industry barriers in a more inclusive, modern way. Created in 2000 by Dutch Gallerist Frans Grønholdt Truelsen and taken over by husband and wife duo Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup in 2009, Ganni’s authentic ‘effortless’ style and proactive message are just a few reasons the brand has amassed a somewhat cult following, including the likes of Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung and Helena Christensen.

Excessive attributes meets functional style seemed to be the theme of their most recent runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week. With oversized lapel/pilgrim collars on leather dresses, cropped knitwear with v-neck dresses, and of course a flair for fun patterns, the collection stands out as one of the most memorable this season. Take a peek at some of the best looks below!