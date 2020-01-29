Is Cosmetic Surgery Right For You? A Few Things To Consider

Cosmetic surgery is a big decision. It affects not only the appearance but the complete health and lifestyle of a person. In the present, social media savvy world, the pressure to look perfect is mounting. It sometimes feels like everyone is getting cosmetic surgery done, but that does not mean it is right for everyone.

One has to consider not only the physical health status but also the psychological one, combined with a thorough consultation with the surgeon.

Clearly define your desired change, understand the potential risks involved and maintain realistic expectations of the cosmetic surgery outcome. But most importantly, remember that it is not a quick-fix for your confidence levels.

Here are some important things to consider while you decide if cosmetic surgery is right for you.

Analyse your expectations

Always remember that cosmetic surgery is an avenue for improvement and not perfection. That is to say, don’t expect a magazine cover model ‘after’ photo. Whether you want to conceal disfigurations from accidents or generally uplift your look or even arrest aging signs, it is advisable to keep realistic expectations.

Consult a general and a mental health physician

Any alteration to your appearance affects your health and your mental well-being too. Your doctor can advise you medically if cosmetic surgery is feasible in your health condition and name all risks. Consulting a mental health practitioner can clear any unresolved issues you might have about your appearance.

Calculate your expenses and the risks

The bigger the cosmetic surgery procedure, the higher the expenses involved. In addition, the risks also get bigger. Check if your health insurance can cover costs and how much. Also, factor in the after care expenses, or additional corrective procedures that may be required. Surgical complications may also increase expenses and pose risks to your health. This could lead to longer recovery times affecting your personal and professional situation.

Don’t compromise with low-cost surgery

Cheap prices can convince the best of us, and if it’s for a cosmetic procedure you have been hankering after, it’s relatively easy to give in. BUT, low-cost surgeries can be very harmful. Sub-standard clinics, inexperienced surgeons can destroy your appearance and health. Low-cost surgeries are often a bargaining point for suggesting other treatments and procedures. If you detect pressure or time-limited offers to undergo a cosmetic surgery, it’s time to look somewhere else. Never sacrifice quality for cost.

Give your decision time

Clinics and surgeons always provide a cooling-off period after consultation. Talking to experts and professionals is mandatory, but after this discussion you need to give yourself time and weigh your decision. Don’t ignore your doubts or uncomfortable feelings whether about the procedure or surgeon.

In a nutshell, think long, research hard and only opt for quality clinics and surgeons. It is necessary to feel comfortable with the surgeon and to be committed to your treatment choices even if they are minor procedures like Botox in Joondalup area, corroborate your cosmetic surgery decision with access to certified and skilled specialists; quality consultation and care regimen.