Prints, Patterns & Peplum: Maison Valentino’s Haute Couture S2020 Show

Pierpaolo Piccioli has always has a flair for mixing trends, but this Haute Couture season the designs were noticeably different-with sheath gowns, peplum skirt overlay-gowns, and a total 1960s Mod design. Mixing patterns and prints, adding extreme headpieces and long statement earrings, Piccioli said to Vogue “When you talk about couture, you talk about dreams, but dreams are the expression of something that is subconscious…It’s about the freedom of expressing yourself.” This new expression of Valentino may be a stark difference to past collections, but it’s certainly fresh and captivating to see or wear, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for this ever-challenging game-changing designer.

Check out our favorite looks from the collection below:

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

