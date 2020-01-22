The Wildest Looks from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Final Runway Show

The legend, Jean Paul Gautier had his last runway show during Paris Haute Couture week tonight, retiring from the fashion industry. With a runway show complete with 178 looks, It Girls like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Irina Shayk to Celebs like Isabella Rosselini, Dita Von Tesse and Boy George hitting the catwalk, it was quite the show to remember, after a legacy we’ll never forget. From ballet to Irish dancing, models cascaded down the catwalk in funky prints, unforgettable cut-out dresses, and ‘buckle’ dresses, and we’re seriously reconsidering out wardrobe. We found the wildest, wackiest and just plain jaw-dropping Gaultier delivered this runway below-check it out!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.