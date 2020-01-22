NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Wildest Looks from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Final Runway Show

The legend, Jean Paul Gautier had his last runway show during Paris Haute Couture week tonight, retiring from the fashion industry. With a runway show complete with 178 looks, It Girls like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Irina Shayk to Celebs like Isabella Rosselini, Dita Von Tesse and Boy George hitting the catwalk, it was quite the show to remember, after a legacy we’ll never forget. From ballet to Irish dancing, models cascaded down the catwalk in funky prints, unforgettable cut-out dresses, and ‘buckle’ dresses, and we’re seriously reconsidering out wardrobe. We found the wildest, wackiest and just plain jaw-dropping Gaultier delivered this runway below-check it out!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.