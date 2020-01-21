NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Bluemercury’s Winter Skincare Reboot

We’re excited to share the latest and greatest vegan beauty must-have’s from Bluemercury’s M-61 Powerful Skincare and Lune + Aster Cosmetics, launching this month

NEW M-61 Powerful Skincare® Vitablast C 20% Cream ($92 Exclusively at Bluemercury.com)

This advanced 20% stabilized vitamin C cream helps to support naturally-recurring collagen production, promote a more even skin tone, diminish the look of dark spots and helps to protect against environmental stressors for an ultra-hydrated glow.

 

 

 

NEW Lune+Aster Daylight Face & Eye Palette (January 2020, $56 exclusively at Bluemercury.com) – A do-it-all face and eye palette that could effortlessly provide a natural, glowing look with ease and save space in your bag! Featuring a matte bronzer, a soft, complexion-enhancing highlighter and two nude satin-finish eyeshadow shades, this palette is the only thing you’ll need for the perfect easy-beauty look.

 

NEW Lune+Aster Complexion Duo Brush (January 2020, $48 exclusively at Bluemercury.com) – This multi-tasking, dual-ended complexion brush is designed with vegan bristles in two shapes for effortless application of cream, liquid and powder products, making it the perfect addition to any makeup bag! The smaller, tapered end picks up and blends creams and liquids, while the larger, dome-shaped end deposits the perfect amount of loose or pressed powder to create a perfected-looking complexion.

The brand will be offering Skincare Consultations every Thursday-Sunday from January 16th – February 2nd as part of Winter Skincare Reboot month.

 

Make an appointment and receive:

  • A personalized 30-minute consultation to address your winter skincare concerns.
  • Complimentary on-floor service
  • Winter Skincare Reboot Kit with any $125+ purchase (more details below)

As the beauty retailer rolls out new and exclusive launches this month, they are offering a must-have Winter Skincare Kit to add to your winter routine! Available starting January 16th, the kit is filled with eight deluxe samples, and available with any $125 in-store or online purchase! The kit includes samples from bestselling brands including – HUM Nutrition, One Love Organics, Supergoop!, Skinceuticals, Dermalogica, By Terry, Glamglow and Avène!

