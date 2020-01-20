NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Aquatic Elegance: The Best Looks from Iris Van Herpen’s Haute Couture Show

Iris Van Herpen’s ‘Sensory Seas’ Couture Collection launched yesterday in Paris and we’re totally shook! Girlfriend always has us amazed by the craftmanship of her designs, but this latest collection is one for the books! Inspired by deep-sea organisms and neuroscience, the Dutch designer asked guests to ‘glance at the oceanic tapestry,’ ‘behold your sensory systems,’ and allow the show to ‘unfold it’s liquid labyrinths.’ Elegant and exciting, we picked our favorite looks from this year’s show-check it out below!


