The Hits & Misses from The Critic’s Choice Awards 2020

The Critic’s Choice Awards were last night in Santa Monica-Joaquin Phoenix won for Best Actor in The Joker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave us some great insight that JLo was actually an inspiration for the ‘Hot Priest’ character, and Eddie Murphy was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. But let’s get down to the real business: The Best Dressed this year! Our Fashion Correspondent James Kelenyi and yours truly sat down to discuss each look-check it out below!

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

River: Anne is taking her place as one of Hollywood’s Golden Girls in this stunning gown…literally dying

James: Welcome back Anne! Absolutely stunning in Atelier Versace, She brought all the Hollywood glamour to the Critic’s Choice Awards last night!

2. Zendaya in Tom Ford

James: Zendaya has truly come into her own and doesn’t disappoint on the carpet. This look is young and fresh yet cool and daring. Get it girl!

River: My favorite thing about Zendaya’s fashion is that she’s always willing to take a risk, and in this case it’s paid off. I love the mixed materials aspect and that it’s seductive yet playful!

3. Awkwafina in Elie Saab

James: My favorite part of this to be honest is Awkwafina’s makeup. Love the eyeshadow and the bold lip, but is this gown swallowing her?

River: Hmmm it is a lot of fabric but I will say I love a good pop of color on a carpet, I think Awkwafina pulls this off really well, and she’s also got room for a couple more dresses for Awards Season.

4. Mandy Moore in Elie Saab

River: I love this look-love the hair pulled back, the fresh faced make-up, and I’m actually really liking the cape, it’s fun and unexpected!

James: Heading to a Bull Fight Mandy? This isn’t the worst look on the carpet, but I’m def confused why a cape was necessary here.

5. Cynthia Enviro in Fendi

River: I’m blown away by this look and not in a good way. The color scheme?? The puffy sleeves?? The sheer chest insert?? Call me if you need help Cyn!

James: I appreciate the attempt Cynthia, but girl you look like a stained-glass window!

6. Joey King in Prada

James: Joey was not prepared for this carpet. Her dress hits at an awkward length and what’s with the purse?!

River: I do appreciate how overall elegant and mature Joey looks here, but I’m confused as to why Prada went for a 90’s wrinkle-effect dress, and paired her with some 90’s looking pointy Manolos??

7. Ava Duvernay in Michael Cinco

River: One of my absolute favorite look of the night, Ava killed it-it’s elegant, funky and the perfect color scheme.

James: Ava looks gorgeous and powerful, she truly knows what looks good on her body and what proportions to play with.

8. Andrew Scott

James: Andrew, I appreciate when a man tries to do something different on the carpet other than a classic black tux, but it’s a classic for a reason! The shirt and shoes are all wrong!

River: Can you say Hot Priest?! I actually really love this look on him, I always enjoy a mix of same-color hues done well, and I think it’s just so fun! Get it babe!

9. Kaitlyn Dever in Dior Haute Couture

River: I love how elegant this dress is on Kaitlyn. I think the light color of the gown actually works to show off how stunning and glowing she is!

James: Looking sweet yet mature, the red lip helps make this Dior number not get lost on Kaitlyn

10. Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Dior Haute Couture

James: Phoebe, this is beautiful but I would’ve preferred a black lining for the skirt…

River: It’s very Haute-Couture-meets-Wonder-Woman for me, very regal yet edgy, modern but with classic tones. It’s a win in my book!

11. Florence Pugh in Prada

River: This look is perfect for ‘Frozen On Ice’ but for a red carpet Awards show-it’s just way too Ice Queen for me. Go for something classic next time Florence!

James: Florence’s Prada gown is great from head to toe. It’s polished, age appropriate, and most importantly NOT BORING!

12. Billy Porter in Hogan McLaughlin

James: #NeverForget that Salma Hayek did the butterfly tattoo look first at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards! I like that Billy pushes the envelope with his gender fluid fashion, but this whole look is a mess.

River: This dress is neither flattering nor does the two-tone green work. Too much 2000’s Prom Queen not enough red carpet regal-look.

13. Renee Zellweger in Dior Haute Couture

James: Absolutely beautiful. I’m loving the architecture of this dress and overall simplicity of this look, stunning and classic-she looks radiant!

River: A. VISION. Loving Renee in this look one of my faves girl! #LAFMApproved

14. Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika

River: Can you say #fashioncomeback?? I love this sleek Georges Hobeika on Jennifer. So elegant and shows off all her amazing curves!

James: Welcome back after that absolute disaster at the Golden Globes JLo! When all else fails, go back to neutrals!

15. Kristen Bell in Cong Tri

James: Kristen I hope your intention was to make me laugh because this super-hero Cong Tri look is so bad it’s comical!

River: Kristen what were you thinking?? Lime green?? Asymmetric shoulders?? A cape?? All all all wrong. #FashionVictim

16. Saoirse Ronan in Erdem

River: This look has really grown on me (no pun intended), I love that Saoirse always does something a little daring, and this Erdem number is beautiful.

James: I like this, very indie flower fashion with a couture kick!