Check out Cardi B’s Fave Jewelry Company: NÖA

If Cardi B is a fan, so are we…but that’s not to say the rapper’s fave jewelry company NÖA is like any other jewelry company. With a chic and sophisticated aesthetic and at a price point that’ll have you going back for more and more, this high-fashion fine jewelry line NÖA is your newest jewelry staple that’ll have your friends and co-workers wanting to steal your style!

The passion project of former nurse turned jewelry designer Aurelie Berdugo, NÖA’s classic style with a modern twist “is a high-fashion jewelry line. The idea behind it was that not everyone can afford the big chunky diamonds or heavy pieces of gold, but I never wanted to settle for a mediocre piece of jewelry or something of low quality, like something that was going to break or leave a greenish stain on your skin” says Aurelie. “I wanted an accessible price point, but something that was quality and real gold. So I decided to design a jewelry line that was gold filled, not gold plated. Much more gold is involved so our jewelry is good quality and it does not tarnish!” Welp, we’re on board! Why pay insane prices for one piece of jewelry, when you can get multiple pieces and multiple styles to work with your evolving wardrobe?!

With NÖA, there’s no sacrificing quality over quantity, you can now have both, and with 10% of all profits going toward Chai Lifeline, an organization that helps cancer patients and their families, you can shop without buyer’s remorse!

We’ve rounded up our top 5 favorite looks from NÖA’s collection, available now for purchase, check it out below!

Stay #ontrend and totally chic in the Shell Necklace for $115, we know you’ll love it as much as we do, so grab yours here!

2. The Link Chain Bracelet (sz L) is the perfect accent to your #workweek or just your date-night-diva look, it dresses up any look and it’s simple and classic style is never too much! Get yours here for $109!

3. Can you say Holiday Haute Couture? Ditch the simple studs and dress up your Holiday look this year with the Circa Earrings for $119, here!

4. If it’s not always necessary to add a little gold beaded bracelet to your wardrobe, it should be, so steal the style for $50 here!

5. Last but certainly not least is the gold-plated, bezel stone ‘Kate’ earrings for $175. Can you say the envy of your office?! Dress up you BossBabe you! and get them here!

