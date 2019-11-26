The Best & Worst Dressed at The AMAs 2019

The American Music Awards were Sunday night in Los Angeles, and WOW! did these celebs play to win with their jaw-dropping red carpet looks! With Lil Nas, Ciara, and Tyra Banks all opting for some very chic suits, Camilla Cabaello, Maya Hawke and Toni Braxton went for some super feminine flowy dresses! There was so much and more this year, and LAFM is here with the absolute Best and Worst looks of the night! Check it out below, and let us know which one was at the top of your list!

The Best Dressed List:

Lil Nas’s fun and funky lime green suit by Christopher John Rogers tops our list this year as best dressed! We’re always here for a cropped tuxedo jacket in a fun color, so you know we loved this look!

2. Can we talk about Lizzo + Her Teeny-Tiny Purse?? Lizzo’s custom Marko Monroe orange ruffled mini dress + Valentino purse was one of our fave looks of the night, and her Supremes updo?? We’re totally feelin’ it!

3. Elegant and glamorous, we’re always here for a hot pink red carpet moment, so you know we love Dua Lipa’s custom Miu Miu strapless ruched satin gown! The British pop-star was a stunner! #LAFMApproved

4. #TheMost pretty much sums up Billy Porter’s Thom Browne looks at the AMAs this year. Flawless, fierce and complete with a hat?? We love a good fashion risk, especially when Billy Porter rocks it and kills the game!

5. Sparkly, a high slit and a side cape? Carrie Underwood’s purple glam gown pretty much checks all our boxes! Disco and dainty!

6. Whether it’s emerald or lime, green seems to be the color of the season, and we’re so in love with this Versace satin mini Selena Gomez wore on the red carpet. Complete with some matching satin pumps, this look is fierce!

7. We can’t get enough of Ciara’s two top looks at the AMAs this year. Her open cobalt blue Balmain suit and sparkly orange Georges Hobeika jumpsuit are some of our fave looks on the carpet!

8. Fresh off her success in Stranger Things Season 3, Maya Hawke stunned in this floated, tulle Dior look. Give us a shiny black gown with sheer elements any day Maya!

9. Camila Cabello’s neutral, ethereal Oscar de la Renta gown and her mermaid braid looks more goddess than just plain Seniorita…and we love it! Feminine frocks are always a hit on the red carpet and we’re def here for this one!

10. Putting a twist on Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal music video look was Tyra Banks’s camel-colored suit. We love this open-suit with moto gloves, a sleek hairdo and a hat Tyra! Keep it up!

11. Did Toni Braxton steal the night?? We think so when she #ShowedUpToSlay in not one but two fire looks! In a flowy~and feathered looking gown she turned heads on the red carpet, but when she performed her famous hit Unbreakable in a white Yousef Al Jasmi gown, she beat out all the other contestants!!

12. Like many other celebs on our Best Dressed list, Taylor Swift had not one but two amaze outfits for the AMAs. First up is this sparkly emerald number by Julien Macdonald she paired with some thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, and second is her stunning pink & sparkly gold performance look. Both have us in love! Talk about a style comeback!

The Worst Dressed List:

This 17 year old may be at the top of her game with hit song after hit song, but Billie Eilish’s fashion game could use some work. The Burberry ‘bee-keeper but make it red carpet look’ was as confusing as it was un-flattering!

2. Always a fan of oversize, exaggerated shoulder looks, Christina Aguilera’s vintage Jean Paul Gautier beaded, belted, and hooded gown is just too much for the singer. She may be going for a Genie in A Bottle, but we’re not…it’s way too many looks rolled into one!

3. We barely recognized Kesha with her new dark locks circa Joan Jett in the 70s look, and while we always love a good makeover, we’re not feeling this full on printed Versace look. Too much, too soon, next time premiere your new ‘do with a glam gown, keep it simple!

4. Constance Wu’s take on a sexy babydoll was all wrong! With her school-girl buns, and the lace-up feature, it was def not the worst, but still not one of our faves this year at the AMAs.

5. Halsey’s floral, ruffled Marc Jacobs gown and futuristic makeup was a total disaster! While we’re always down for some florals and ruffles with a modern take, this is all too much for this burgeoning star!

6. Shania Twain’s wide-sleeved, mermaid two-piece set with a matching neck collar was not only unflattering but confusing for this legendary singer. Stick to one fashion statement girl!