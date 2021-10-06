How to Avoid That Supply Chain Crunch this Holiday Season!



As we get closer to the holidays, it seems like inventory is less and less! We all want to shop for the latest fashions and be prepared but how do we avoid that supply chain crunch? There is a brand new way to shop and it is called Live Stream Shopping. Exclusive sales on products from 30 amazing brands and retailers, a super personal online shopping experience, and the chance to give back to charity, too! At the 10.10 Shopping Festival on Sunday, October 10, you’ll find a whole new way to shop – with purpose.

From 10AM to 10PM EST, Macy’s, Guess, Elizabeth Arden, Vera Bradley, Neighborhood Goods, and so many more will be live streaming deals and special offerings straight to customers online and donating up to 10% of sales to select charity organizations. With every purchase you make through the Livestream, you’ll have the chance to support American Heart Association, Delivering Good, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Pink Aid, Retailers United, Soles4Souls, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now that’s money well spent.

The 2nd annual 10.10 Shopping Festival from Coresight Research gives shoppers the chance to beat the holiday rush and ensure that their gifts and purchases will arrive on time. With experts worrying about delayed shipping times as well as a particularly limited supply of goods this year, you won’t want to wait.

To shop the 10.10 Shopping Festival Livestream, save on incredible, hand-selected items, and give back to charity, follow the link: https://1010shoppingfestival.com/livestream/

CEO and Founder of Coresight Research Deborah Weinswig

Deborah Weinswig is CEO and Founder of Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in disruptive technologies reshaping today’s retail landscape. Coresight Research has a global presence spanning the US, Europe and Asia, including deep expertise in the fast-changing China market. Weinswig serves on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries NY/NJ, GUESS?, Inc., Kiabi, Street Soccer USA, Xcel Brands, Inc. & Retailers United. She is on the advisory board of the World Retail Congress and Retail Analytics Council and a mentor for several accelerators.