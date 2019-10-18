FP Movement has the Activewear Pieces You Need ASAP!



FP Movement got LA ladies dancing, sculpting and Oming last weekend at a curated event at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood! Including dance cardio with 305 Fitness, Hip-Hop Yoga with Y7, a body-sculpting class with P.volve, wellness chat and meditation with Lauren Ash of Black Girl in Om and a special healthy lunch, it was certainly a Saturday and a workout we’ll never forget!

But don’t fret my dears who aren’t LA-based, FP Movement may be coming to a city near you, because from September on, FP Movement will continue to host a special series of global fitness days to amplify the monthly free classes offered in store! Next up is Chicago on October 27th and Denver on November 3rd, so don’t delay, grab your tickets here! And don’t forget, your ticket to a fitness day, wellness chat and healthy lunch also includes a $175 credit toward FP Movement clothes! It’s literally too good to be true!

We love FP Movement, and we know you will too because the brand’s commitment to supporting women goes one step further, as a percentage of all FP Movement purchases are donated in support of their non-profit partner Girls Inc. Girls Inc. inspires young women to be strong, smart, and bold through direct services and advocacy! #LAFMApproved

We knew you’d want more! Check out some of our fave styles below to get geared up for your #ActiveFall, but to get even more in on the action, you can see more of the FP Movement looks here!

Get back to nature in FP Movement‘s latest outdoor necessities, from eco-friendly activewear to camp-approved outfits. Choose from selects like the High-Rise ECONYL Legging ($128) for day hikes away from base and layer up with the Apex Half Zip ($148) for s’mores around the campfire at night.

As the temperatures begin to drop, FP Movement is helping you pick out the perfect go-to layering pieces for your wardrobe transition. For an outdoor workout or just lounging around the house, pick from a selections of bold-colored fleece jackets, slouchy fit sweatshirts or puffer-designed vests like the all-new No Chill Vest ($98).

Along with leggings and ribbed long-sleeves, fleece jackets are a wardrobe staple for bundling up as temperatures begin to drop. Layer your activewear for a cold-weather workout or apple-picking adventures with FP Movement‘s top styles like the Hit The Slopes Jacket ($148) and Climb High Fleece ($98).