The Jetset Style Showdown: Kate vs. Meghan

As you may well know (unless you live under a non-fashionable rock!) the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have both recently been on tour as ambassadors for the British Royal Family. Meghan and Harry went to South Africa-where we also got a first glimpse of Baby Archie!-and William and Kate are currently touring Pakistan. But let’s get to the really important stuff about these trips: THE FASHION! These royal ladies dressed to kill in very different ways. Meghan went for a more casual laid back look with flowy dresses while Kate’s gone for a more formal appeal with some bright colored gowns, Saris and more. Both ladies channeled the late Princess Diana, but who’s winning as the most fashionable member of the Royal Family in their jetset style?! Check out all the looks below to find out!

First up is Meghan, who looked chic and sophisticated in this navy Aritzia shirt dress while touring a market in Johannesburg

Second up is Kate, who stepped out in this look-which is Pakistan’s national dress-a royal blue shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

We’re loving this Staud dress in a neutral color Meghan wore while walking with her hubby!

To meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Kate donned this Catherine Walker coat dress with cream pants by Maheen Khan-and we’re literally dyinggggggg

We FINALLY got our first glimpse of Baby Archie and Meghan’s understated classy Mom-style when she wore this Club Monaco dress and her favorite Manolo Blahnik pumps!

Kate was playing to win, literally when she donned this white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and shawl by Maheem Khan while playing some cricket! #wellplayedbabe

We can’t get enough of this Everlane jumpsuit Meghan wore to meet female entrepreneurs working in tech-can you say the ultimate #BossBabe look?!

Kate was every bit the elegant princess in this teal number by Maheen Khan while visiting a mosque. Step aside Jasmine, there’s a new Princess in town!

Going for another flowy dress that accentuates her features in all the best ways, Meghan wore this Mayamiko dress when she started off the tour and we’re all over it! #getitgirl

Kate wore this matching tunic + pants set while boarding the plane back to Islamabad, and we’re now rethinking our #planestyle! We love this one!

When Meghan wore this Banana Republic sleeveless trench dress for some solo engagements, our jaws dropped! Chic? Check. Glam? Check. Affordable? Double check!

We absolutely LOVE this ombré two piece look by Catherine Walker Kate wore while deplaning in Pakistan. Elegant, classic and putting her own spin on the national dress? We’re on board!

Meghan rewore this striped Martin Grant design while visiting the British High Commissioner’s residence, and we always love a throwback so you know we we’re loving this one!

Last but certainly not least was this sparkly Jenny Packham gown in Pakistan’s national color. #micdrop this gown was sheer perfection and with her brunette features, it worked wonders on Kate!

This was a toughie, both ladies really pulled out all the stops to make their International Royal Tour Looks appear not only effortless, but also elegant. They mixed styles to showcase local designers, and we’re literally in love with all these looks (and updating our closet immediately!), but alas there can only be one winner. Drumrolllllll please…and the Winner is…Meghan!! While Kate pulled off some absolutely beautiful looks that also incorporated Pakistan’s culture, Meghan’s more affordable choices showcased her ability to look chic in anything, and be as elegant as Princess Diana at the same time! But don’t worry Kate, we’re not stopping coverage of the amazing styles these Duchess’s are wearing into the Fall season, so stay tuned!