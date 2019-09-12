Zimmermann Delivered Another Jaw-Dropping Collection this NYFW

Last season (February FW19), Zimmermann showed a collection inspired by WWII female spy, Nancy Wake with a collection filled with 1940s silhouettes, bold prints and some intricately exquisite lace. This season Nancy Zimmermann was reminiscent about a past time as well, but instead of espionage and spycraft, it was leisure and end of school-year-summer excitement that would inspire her. Keeping the intricate lace pieces, this season she opted for Victorian-esque billowy sleeves, high neck designs, mix and match sets, and colorful silk designs, all defining Zimmermann as a staple on the New York Fashion Week runway scene and your closet!

Check out all the looks from this incredible collection below!