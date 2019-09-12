NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Zimmermann Delivered Another Jaw-Dropping Collection this NYFW

Last season (February FW19), Zimmermann showed a collection inspired by WWII female spy, Nancy Wake with a collection filled with 1940s silhouettes, bold prints and some intricately exquisite lace. This season Nancy Zimmermann was reminiscent about a past time as well, but instead of espionage and spycraft, it was leisure and end of school-year-summer excitement that would inspire her. Keeping the intricate lace pieces, this season she opted for Victorian-esque billowy sleeves, high neck designs, mix and match sets, and colorful silk designs, all defining Zimmermann as a staple on the New York Fashion Week runway scene and your closet!

Check out all the looks from this incredible collection below!

 

Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
Zimmermann 2020 (Photo by Oscar Ramos)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

