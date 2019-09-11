Pamella Roland’s Star-Studded NYFW 2020 Runway

Pamella Roland, the elegant designer known for her flowing gowns with a twist revealed her latest collection during NYFW with her celeb fan in attendance. Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Katherine McPhee, and Devon Windsor all sat front row as It Girl Alana Arrington opened and closed the show.

Featuring pastel feathered pieces, a sheer cape and even a sequin jumpsuit, Roland’s exquisite skill in her evening wear designs reigns still after her debut on the NYFW runway 17 years ago! “Our SS20 collection is a continuation of the luxurious aesthetic and level of quality that Pamella Roland is known for. We incorporated bold and soft colors and textures into new embroidery techniques and silhouettes…We continue to listen to her by evolving some of our classic Pamella Roland looks into updated silhouettes, embroideries and fabrications based off of her needs,” says Roland.

Check out below every look from her latest collection!