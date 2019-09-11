William Mahoney- Menswear Made For Your 6’0+ Man!

Talk about attending the perfect place for our search of tall LA men. Last month we attended the William Mahoney Launch Party in Venice Beach, CA. Hosted at the beautiful Hotel Erwin we had chance to chat with designer and founder, Matt Mahoney. He was eager to tell us more about the relaunch of William Mahoney since going live in 2015. The brand features aesthetically pleasing selections of button ups and t-shirts for men who are over 6’0. William Mahoney focuses on menswear that is specifically tailored for tall and fit men that want great style, quality and experience. The Los Angeles based brand relaunched at the end of August and has been met with rave reviews. It has a growing list of athlete clientele and is already becoming the ‘go to’ brand for some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities and well-known professionals. What makes this brand unique from other shirts for men of large stature is the fit is re-engineered, fabrics are sourced from around the world and th ey focus in on person consumer experiences. It is fashion, taste and incredible fit without any tailoring that now includes men of unique sizes into the conversation of “what do I actually want to wear?” The quality is truly head and shoulders above the rest. When it comes to tall men, this is not the brand you have to wear, it’s the brand you get to wear. We’ll cheers a bourbon to that!

Check out their Instagram for the latest: https://www.instagram.comwilliammahoney.us/?hl=en