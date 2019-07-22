7 Highlighters That’ll Take Your Glow to The Next Level This Summer

The summer season has officially arrived which means it’s the perfect time to go for that no makeup look. The best way to achieve this fresh face is by simply using a highlighter! From liquid highlights to pressed powders, it can be tricky finding the right formula to get your glow on. That’s why beauty influencer, Melissa Vale has curated her top highlighters picks that work with any complexion. This guide makes it oh-so-easy for us to choose a formula that compliments our beauty routine!

Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops

Melissa’s current favorite happens to be the Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops. Not only is it the perfect travel size, but the shine intensity is the most customizable. It’s formulated with pearl mica drops and can be used blended in along the cheekbone. Apply a small amount for a subtle glow, but you can build it up if you’re looking for a more intense highlight. It comes in a blush shade as well that looks perfectly natural with a fair complexion.

Physicians Formula Highlighter & Bronzer

Not only is the price right on this product, but this wonderful cream/powder formula miraculously gives an airbrushing quality to the skin! Give Physicians Formula bronzer a try if you’re looking for an overall glow and pair it with the highlighter for the cheeks, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow. Both of these products give you that true sun-kissed look that every girl wants this summer!

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter in Prism Rose

Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter in Prism Rose is a favorite of Melissa’s for a number of reasons! It’s one of the few face glosses that is also soothing and hydrating. It will even out any redness, slightly inflamed areas, and doubles as a body glow.

Giorgio Armani A-Line Liquid Highlighter

This A-Line Liquid Highlighter from Giorgio Armani is ideal if you want a highlight that is super light and subtle. Definitely reach for this when you want something low maintainable and a true “ no makeup look.” Available in Nude and Pink Nude.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut G el Highlighter – Coconut Fantasy Collection

The Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter is highly recommended if you’re looking for something that’s more concentrated, not glittery… which can be tough to find. The coconut water also has nourishing and hydrating qualities as well. It will leave the skin soft and feeling fresh even after you take it off. It’s available in a rose gold hue that’s flattering on all skin tones.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Hands down the best powder formula for a highlighter is the Becca Shimmering Ski n Perfector Pressed Highlighter. Champagne Pop is a classic from Becca for a reason, it works perfectly with so many different skin tones. It’s very buildable and has a creamy texture that doesn’t cake, unlike most powder highlighters.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

If you want to sculpt your cheekbones, then this is the product you need. Give the Hollywood Contour Wand a go if you’re getting ready for a special event, or just want to look really good in that selfie. The sponge makes the application and blending very easy, and the pigments make for extremely natural looking shadows and highlights. If you’re just trying contouring for this first time, this is the product to try it out with!