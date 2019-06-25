TATRAS Debuts Epic Men’s Line in Paris

The House of Tatras debuted it’s ‘Lies and Truths’ Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Collection in Paris, revealing its first international show to guests including Kelly Osbourne. Themes of Metropolitan, Military and California vibes merged to create one intricate and decidedly different collection, using Japanese nylons and soft fabrics in a delicate color palette: sage, coral, butter, sand, light blue and celeste, in a harmony of shades that embody the taste of summer and freedom.

Check out some of the best looks from the collection below!