KidSuper’s Streetwear-Meets-Matador Collection Wows Paris

Colm Dillane of KidSuper delivered an invigorating and exciting Men’s Collection this year at Paris Mens Fashion Week. Intriguing audiences with his avant-garde pieces inspired by his Spanish roots, Dillane’s ‘Eyesight’ Collection presented a streetwear-meets-matador show at the Cirque D’Hiver Bouglione in Paris. Counting Shawn Mendes, Steve Aoki, Mahershala Ali, Young Thug, Keilani, and Khalid as some of their fans, KidSuper’s latest campaign also presented its collaboration with Puma, launching for Spring/Summer 2020.

Check out some of the best-and albeit wildest designs from the show below!