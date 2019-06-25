The Best-Dressed at This Year’s Royal Ascot

Beginning in 1711 by Her Majesty Queen Anne, The Royal Ascot is a time honored horse-race tradition made even more famous by the royals and elites who annually attend, as well as Audrey Hepburns role as Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady. The Royal Ascot has some of the best fashion year after year, and 2019 has been no different! Check out some of the best fashion from the 4-day event below!

#1 on our Best Dressed List is the always glamorous Her Majesty, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Kate stunned in this glittery Elie Saab gown for the first day of the horserace!

CEO of Huggie and Entrepreneur Valerie Stark wowed in this chic pantsuit by Rebecca Vallance on Day 4!

Lady Gabriella Windsor was fun and flirty in her Luisa Beccaria summer gown and matching Kurt Geiger shoes!

Lady Kitty Spencer gave us major My Fair Lady vibes in this midi lace dress number by Dolce & Gabbana. Meow!

This mysterious unnamed race-goer has one of our favorite looks of the day in a coordinate hat/coat/dress ensemble in the pastel blue shade!

The Game of Thrones Actress Natalie Dormer was every bit a Queen in this floral frock!

Actress Yuxi Zhang stepped out in all white in this classic midi dress, and we’re dying! #BossBabe

Supermodel and socialite Georgia Fowler was pretty in pink in this Tom Ford SS19 full length dress. Simple and classic, and we’re here for it!

Flora McDonald Johnston was red hot in this Galvan London jumpsuit and LockHatters straw hat on day one of the Royal Ascot!

Nell Hudson was all smiles in her Beulah London peasant-sleeved dress. With matching black shoes and hat accessories, this color contrast is a look we’re gonna have to try!

Black and white pairings was definitely the staple at this year’s Ascot, and Jodie Kidd was one more stunner to wear the trend, donning this breezy dress by designer Amanda Wakely.

Model Lystra Adams brought a big pop of color to this year’s Ascot in her Forever Unique dress and hat by Sharper Millinery!

Jumpsuits are always a good idea, and we love these two in chevron and solid from a few race-goers at the Ascot this year!

Heather Morris was wacky and wild in her pink and black ensemble, complete with a pom-pom fascinator!

Olympic Gold Medalist Denise Lewis dazzled in this floral piece at the Royal Ascot this year

Fashion designer Isabell Kristensen was classic in couture in her own designs at the Royal Ascot this year!

We’re loving this black and white pantsuit by Debenhams Actress Helen Flanagan wore this year to the Royal Ascot!

Milliner of the stars Jennifer Wrynne perfectly paired her couture hat with a Phoneix V dress at this year’s Royal Ascot

Just call her a ‘Multicolored Madam,’ Francesca Cumani stunned in this vintage dress for the Royal Ascot, and we love!