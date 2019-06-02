The Best Dressed at Veuve Clicquot’s 12th Annual Polo Classic

Veuve Clicquot’s 12th Annual Polo Classic kicked off yesterday at Liberty State Park in New York. Overlooking Manhattan in Jersey City, the glamorous champagne event included celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Gayle King, Michael B. Jordan, Julianne Moore, Emily Ratajkowski, Coca Rocha and many more who sipped and stunned in their daytime-Polo-party finest!

LAFM was there to capture all the fun under the sun and find all the best fashionistas at the shin-dig! Check it out below:

Can JLaw do any wrong when it comes to fashion? We think not, especially in her blush pink Rosie Assoulin frock! But this summertime sundress wasn’t the only thing on display, JLaw also showed off her engagement ring!

Joan Smalls stole the show in her glittery 3 piece suit by Michael Kors with a bralette, jacket and short shorts?! We’re in love!

Model Emily Ratajkowski brought the heat in her two piece ensemble by Lebanese designer Andrew Wazan!

Michael B. Jordan looked dapper in his blue suit at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic!

The face of Ralph Lauren Polo, Nacho Figeuras, attended the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in white trousers and a navy jacket, he of course changed into his Veuve Clicquot Polo uniform and promptly led his team to victory!

Nicky Hilton was giving us major Pretty Woman Polo vibes in her Oscar de La Renta polka-dot trench coat dress, and we’re all for it!

Model Coco Rocha was all smiles in her chic take on a two-piece with her SS19 Sid Neigum set!

Gayle King brought the understated flair in this classic floral dress. Flowy and floral? #LAFMApproved!

Pink satin? Check. Midi and long sleeve? Check, check. Iesha Hodges wowed in this sleek dress and a blonde ‘do at Veuve Clicquot’s Polo Classic.

Charlott Cordes stunned in a ruffled lace ankle-length dress. Can you say #polopartychic?

We’re loving this gray wide-leg trouser suit and dreds look by Stylist Ty Hutner at Saturday’s Polo Classic!

Aamito Lagum was classic and chic in a white ankle leg dress with a high slit,

The ever-stylish Cipriana Quann kept it simple in a floral mini-dress and wicker bag for the Polo Classic!

Actor Eric Rutherford was every bit posh at Polo in his Eidos Napoli suit! Can you say #SultyinaSuit?

Keeping it groovy, Model Ebonee Davis wore this two piece satin and floral bit and we’re all for it!

Fashion guru TK Wonder, twin sister to Cipriana Quann, was red-hot in her suited tulle dress and jacket at the Polo Classic on Saturday!

Model Megan Willis was short and sweet in her mini patch-work shirtdress!

Polka Dots are the new black this summer, and Damaris Lewis proved it in her knee-length ruffle dress by Rhode!

Danielle Bernstein shined in her cap-sleeve gold satin ankle-length gown for the Polo Classic!

One of our fave looks of the day was this super chic white pantsuit + fedora look from designer Sara Cavazza Facchini for Genny and worn by Sofia Resing, giving us major Bianca Jagger vibes. Hello summer suit season!