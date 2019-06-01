Flutter Art Exhibit Premieres in LA!

The latest innovative art experience has come upon LA in the form of: Flutter on S La Brea in Hollywood. Opening on June 1st, Flutter invites guests to experience a variety of rooms filled with installations by different artists including Katie Stout, Jacolby Satterwhite, Jillian Mayer, Saya Woolfalk, Leah Guadagnoli, Cyril Lancelin of Town & Concrete, Liz Collins, Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger, Elise Peterson, Guillermo Santoma, Job Piston, Charlap Hyman, Herrero, and NAR (DJ known for his work with Rihanna for Fenty).

“Bringing fine art to everyone…and inviting you to participate, interact and share in a fun and welcoming environment” was the idea behind creating Flutter says Founder Chris Dowson. “We want to promote and encourage enjoyment and connection to others through community and will be announcing several education programs throughout the year,” he continued.

Partnering with Lady Gaga’s mental health organization Born this Way, Flutter believes in the transformative power of the arts, “the visual content we consume affects our mood and behavior; there is a clear link to mental wellness and healing. We love the dynamic work of Born This Way Foundation and want to support them in raising awareness around the importance of mental and emotional health, decreasing stigma while providing young people better access to quality resources. It’s a natural partnership. Together, we can make FLUTTER the place where art and happiness meet” says Chris Dowson.

Each artist has taken over a space within FLUTTER’s 1920s art deco location with one mantra in mind – the play-date. “We chose the theme of play date for the inaugural exhibition because it was important to offer an experience that incites wonder and unadulterated feelings of excitement; everything in the world can be so heavy and serious that our focus was reprieve, fun, and playfulness,” explains Chief Curator, Karen Robinovitz, who is on the Board of the Brooklyn & Bronx Museum. Lady Gaga is set to serve as an advisor to Flutter and collaborate on multiple events at Flutter’s LA location, so be sure to check out this exhibit before tickets get sold out, it’s an absolute must see for friends, family and art enthusiasts!

To buy tickets you can visit the link here !