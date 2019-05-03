NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

El Museo Del Barrio Celebrates 50 Years

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros attends El Museo del Barrio’s 50th Anniversary Gala at The Plaza on May 2, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)
Carlo Fernando Rodriguez and Catalina Garcia . (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)

El Museo Del Barrio celebrated its 50th Anniversary Celebration with it’s annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel in NYC last night. Honoring the brilliance and pioneering spirit of Ella Fontanels-Cisneros, philanthropist, entrepreneur and artist, as well as founders and one of the first directors of the museum, Raphael Montanez Ortiz and real estate developer and art collector Craig Robins, it was certainly a night to remember on the Upper East Side. Guests sipped on speciality cocktails, danced to music by singer Manny Cabo, and enjoyed a full 5 course meal under the decadent chandeliers of The Grand Ballroom.

Blanca Li, Boris Izaguirre, Tony Bechara and Claudia Marcucetti  (Photo by Krista Kennell/PMC)
Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos  (Photo by Krista Kennell/PMC)
Johanna Castillo  (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)
Hannah Rowston and Senior Editor of LAFM (me!) River Callaway (Photo by Krista Kennell/PMC)
(Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)
Jean Shafiroff and Omar Hernandez  (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)
Leana de la Cruz, Maria de la Cruz, Jeannie Lewin and Bealy Battle (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)
Manny Cabo (Photo by Aurora Rose/PMC)

The NYC El Museo Del Barrio specializes in Latin American and Caribbean Art, featuring exhibits and collections from Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican artists in New York. With over 6,500 pieces in its permanent collection and a history of over 800 years of Latin American, Caribbean and Latino Art, El Museo Del Barrio is a voice for the Latin American community in New York City and beyond. Built in 1969, El Museo Del Barrio with its prominent collections and thought provoking exhibits make it a must-see when visiting the Big Apple!

 

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

