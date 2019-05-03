El Museo Del Barrio Celebrates 50 Years

El Museo Del Barrio celebrated its 50th Anniversary Celebration with it’s annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel in NYC last night. Honoring the brilliance and pioneering spirit of Ella Fontanels-Cisneros, philanthropist, entrepreneur and artist, as well as founders and one of the first directors of the museum, Raphael Montanez Ortiz and real estate developer and art collector Craig Robins, it was certainly a night to remember on the Upper East Side. Guests sipped on speciality cocktails, danced to music by singer Manny Cabo, and enjoyed a full 5 course meal under the decadent chandeliers of The Grand Ballroom.

The NYC El Museo Del Barrio specializes in Latin American and Caribbean Art, featuring exhibits and collections from Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican artists in New York. With over 6,500 pieces in its permanent collection and a history of over 800 years of Latin American, Caribbean and Latino Art, El Museo Del Barrio is a voice for the Latin American community in New York City and beyond. Built in 1969, El Museo Del Barrio with its prominent collections and thought provoking exhibits make it a must-see when visiting the Big Apple!