Meet Joico’s Celebrity Colorist & Salon Owner- Sherry Ratay

Sherry Ratay is a globally-acclaimed, celebrity colorist and salon owner. She boasts an

impressive client roster for her work and has a partnership with Joico as their guest artist. When she is not at the salons; Sherry travels all over the world teaching master

classes and workshops to other professionals, as she has years of expertise in color perfection. Whether you’ve had the same hairstyle for years or just a short time, it may be time for change and she is the perfect hair stylist for that. LAFM had a pleasure visiting her at Gavert Ate lier Salon located in Beverly Hills and let us tell you- We are definitely coming back! Visit a salon near @Sherryratay for a life-changing hair color experience!

Going from logistics to art is something we are familiar with as that is not much different than our editors bg – why specifically hair coloring? The journey of hairdressing brought me to the love of hair color, within the first three years of my professional career I was presented to work for a company with teaching and that sparked something within. To help other beauty professionals understand the chemistry behind hair color as well as the “eye” of hair color. What is the “eye”? It is understanding the natural hair color, skin tone, eye color and personality. All of these factors play a major part in the selection of the final hair color tone and technique. This is a gift! And the self-gratification that I get when creating my clients color is indescribable.

And why Joico?

I have worked for a few different professional beauty company’s and I joined Joico 8 years ago. Joico understands my vision of creating beautiful, believable, and healthy hair color per client and allows me to share my vision with other beauty professionals. Along side with striving to influence my piers to reach for success, with personalizing each head of hair with the correct hair color tone and techniques. I work alongside with Joico’s development team to create new hair color shades as well as reformulating the existing shades. Confirming that the level of deposit and tone read are correct. I am happy to be a part of Joicos development team because we test on actual live heads, as many company’s test only on swatches.

What has been the toughest part of the journey?

I have crossed two tough journeys within my career. First, as it is in the corporate world, woman in the beauty profession have the same issues of climbing the professional ladder. By a few things, self-guilt(motherhood), having to work harder to be on the same level respect as men, and women supporting women. It is a mission of mine to help other women climb their professional ladder. #sharethelove

Second, owning a salon has been a difficult journey because of my expectations as a colorist/stylist behind the chair. I believe that when you have a task in hand to deliver 100% of your ability and to keep educating yourself to better improve your work and

work ethics. But it is like finding a needle in a haystack. Is it worth searching? Absolutely! I have included a personality test with all applicants for the salon and it has helped me place stylist in the proper position as well as it teaches me how to present a situation or concern to the stylist. Now I do understand that everyone does not think the way I do but really….They Should! But I will not alloy either of these situations to hold me back!

What is the biggest mistake people make coloring there own hair?

Coloring their own hair! Coloring hair takes more than just buying the box, mixing, and applying. It is understanding the science behind the chemicals, the natural pigments in our hair and skin, and technique. (this is a very short answer…..could go on and on but I won’t)

What are the “special” techniques you use when coloring hair?

There are so many different techniques I use behind the chair when coloring hair that I

would say the “special” technique would be to understand the proper tool for the coloring service. Technique is a technique, but if you use the wrong color tool your

technique then the final hair color is bad. One of the first things I share with my audience is the understanding of the 5 ways to alter the natural hair color. When they

understand these 5 tools, you then can create whatever you need to create. Its like trying to boil an egg without water, you can cook it another way but it will never be a

boiled egg.

We noticed Sherry works in two different luxurious salons – which were they? (Can you share?)

Salon Ratay (Orlando Fl)

Sam Brocato Salon (New York City NY)

Gavert Atelier (Beverly Hills CA)

What brought the idea of opening your own salon? Do you offer any other services?

I knew that I needed to own my own salon it was just realizing when the right time was. I opened Salon Ratay May 11, 2006 and I wouldn’t change it fo r anything. I love helping other beauty professionals reach their goals behind the chair and I look forward to what is next for each stylist. When I first opened the salon in 2006 I offered hair, skin, and nails…..I tackled this for 5 years. I couldn’t find it in me to give extra energy to the skin and nails so at that point I released that area of my business and from that day forward all of “ME” has been with the stylist in the salon. We strive to do our best with hair, hair color and haircut have to live within each other and that is what Salon Ratay

represents.

Who would you say is your biggest competitor?

The first thing that came to mind was “ME” yes I know that is a corny answer but if I had to pick a second it would be men. As I said before women have to work harder to

accomplish what we strive for.

Is there a preferred personal preference on the Style for hair coloring? What is the most common one picked from your clientele?

As a colorist, it is my preference to have the haircut/style prepped before I start my coloring service as I create the color for the cut. They both have to live within each

other. When creating dimensional hair color it is about where the hair lives/lays after it is styled. I contour the coloring to accentuate the face shape, contouring is not just with makeup, it is the level of expertise that takes creating a personalized color for each

client. It is my goal to look at each persons face shape and contour the coloring to create the visual appearance of the “Ideal” face shape which is oval. Creating the visual

appearance of balance.

How many artist work in the salon?

As it is now at Salon Ratay, I currently have three artist within the team. I am always looking for the “Special Gem” that would like to be mentored and with a full potential of creating beautiful hair.

Any recognizable celebrities you can share with us that are in the Rolodex?

Audrina Patridge

Lacey Chabert

Sonja Morgan

We love quotes for our readers – share one with us for anyone interested in coloring

there hair.

Haircolor is an “accessory” we do not take off!

Experience Life With Color!

By: JamieRose Gonzaga