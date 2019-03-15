NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

MCM Rocks Rodeo with Flagship Store Opening

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Paris Hilton (L) and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)

 

Paris and Nicky Hilton, LL Cool J, Bella Thorne, Billie Eilish, EJ Johnson, Hayley Law, Gigi Gorgeous, Erika Jayne and many others attended MCM’s flagship store opening in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive last night. Enjoying signature cocktails and light bites by Chefs John Shook and Vinny Dotolo, beats by DJ Trauma, guests interacted with MCM’s fist-bumping robot, Pepper, who also educated guests on the history of MCM.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Mod Sun (L) and Bella Thorne attend the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Billie Eilish attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Paris Hilton (L) and Gigi Gorgeous attend the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Hayley Law attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)

 

MCM, meaning Modern Creation Munchen, is a German brand that began in 1976, with a focus on luxury goods and accessories. Developed with an attitude concurrent with the cultural Zeitgeist in Germany at the time, MCM has expanded to embody the bold, rebellious and aspirational. There was nothing short of bold, rebellious and aspirational VIPs in attendance last night, and we’re looking forward to everything else MCM and MCM’s Rodeo Drive Store have to offer in the future!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: LL Cool J attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Malika Haqq attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: Cordell Broadus attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 14: EJ Johnson attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.