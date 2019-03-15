MCM Rocks Rodeo with Flagship Store Opening

Paris and Nicky Hilton, LL Cool J, Bella Thorne, Billie Eilish, EJ Johnson, Hayley Law, Gigi Gorgeous, Erika Jayne and many others attended MCM’s flagship store opening in Beverly Hills on Rodeo Drive last night. Enjoying signature cocktails and light bites by Chefs John Shook and Vinny Dotolo, beats by DJ Trauma, guests interacted with MCM’s fist-bumping robot, Pepper, who also educated guests on the history of MCM.

MCM, meaning Modern Creation Munchen, is a German brand that began in 1976, with a focus on luxury goods and accessories. Developed with an attitude concurrent with the cultural Zeitgeist in Germany at the time, MCM has expanded to embody the bold, rebellious and aspirational. There was nothing short of bold, rebellious and aspirational VIPs in attendance last night, and we’re looking forward to everything else MCM and MCM’s Rodeo Drive Store have to offer in the future!