Look *Lit* this Holiday in LITA Couture!

If this holiday season you’re thinking *GLAM* then I have the perfect brand for you, LITA Couture! Handcrafted by an atelier in Europe, LITA Couture is more than a fashion house, it’s a company that balances visionary design with flawless execution. The pieces in each collection use exclusive fabrics that fuse modern techniques with timeless silhouettes. “Wearing Lita is a self-confidence statement, the perfect way to blend your unfailing attitude with your look. Self-confidence, elegance, femininity and sophistication are the words that best describe our brand.” We’ve rounded up our top looks you NEED in your closet, check it out below!

The Off The Shoulder Black Dress, $620
The Flawless Orange Bow Blouse, $390
The ‘All Eyes On You’ Silver Sequin Gown, $890
The 70’s Vibes Red Top & Red Pants
The Feather Trimmed Crop Top, $420
The Mini Peach Dress, $590
The Belted Midi Trench Coat in Liquid Silver, $990
The Crop Top with Bishop Sleeves, $350
The Open Back Sequins Dress with Feathers, $890
The Statement Pleated Shoulders Trench Coat, $1100

To view the rest of the Lita Couture Collection, head here, you know you want to!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

