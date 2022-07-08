NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Balenciaga Hosted The Most Star-Studded Intimate Dinner in Paris

Balenciaga hosted an intimate dinner celebrating their Haute Couture Collection in Paris during Fashion Week, and the guest list was insane! Hosted at Paris’ Hôtel de la Marine, which just reopened after a casual 200 year hiatus, the Balenciaga babes and runway newbies showed up to celebrate Demna’s 59 piece couture collection. Dua Lipa, Alexa Demie and Emily Ratajkowski are living it up, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicole Kidman appear to be besties, Kim Kardashian looks chic albeit a bit…out of this world, and I will need to know Kris Jenner’s skincare routine! Check out all the pics from the celebratory night below!

Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Nadia Lee Cohen (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Bella Hadid, Alexa Demie (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

Alexa Demie (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Bella Hadid (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Christine Quinn (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Fai Khadra (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Demie (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Kim Kardashian (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Jamie Xie (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

Naomi Campbell (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

Edward Enninful (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicole Kidman (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

Kris Jenner (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Michelle Yeoh (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Nicole Kidman (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Dua Lipa (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Emily Ratajkowski (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

 

