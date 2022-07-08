Balenciaga Hosted The Most Star-Studded Intimate Dinner in Paris

Balenciaga hosted an intimate dinner celebrating their Haute Couture Collection in Paris during Fashion Week, and the guest list was insane! Hosted at Paris’ Hôtel de la Marine, which just reopened after a casual 200 year hiatus, the Balenciaga babes and runway newbies showed up to celebrate Demna’s 59 piece couture collection. Dua Lipa, Alexa Demie and Emily Ratajkowski are living it up, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicole Kidman appear to be besties, Kim Kardashian looks chic albeit a bit…out of this world, and I will need to know Kris Jenner’s skincare routine! Check out all the pics from the celebratory night below!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.