Kim K, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa & Naomi Campbell Walked The Balenciaga Runway

Balenciaga has always been a household name ever since Cristóbal Balenciaga created the eponymous fashion house in 1919. The designer, who began designing custom gowns for Spanish royalty moved to Paris during the Spanish Civil War, opening his first boutique there in 1937. Described by his fellow fashion designers at the time like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior as a ‘genius’ and ‘beyond brilliant,’ Balenciaga’s designs were always ahead of its time and always always something to watch each couture season. Balenicaga has entered and completely revamped the modern fashion world with its trend-forward designs created by Demna. Balenciaga has become again what it always was: the brand that everyone is talking about. This Haute Couture season, Balenciaga was one of the most exciting runway shows of the week with models being exchanged for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa walking the catwalk. “This year I decided that I needed to put more of myself into it, and kind of find a new future, you know?” remarked Demna, “This is why the lineup started with very otherworldly, almost futuristic neoprene looks, which was my idea of interpreting gazar in 2022.”

Check out every look from this captivating collection, below.

Photos courtesy of Balenciaga

 

