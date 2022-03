The Best Streetstyle from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

Paris Fashion Week may have come and gone, but ah! street-style is forever. Our Senior Photographer & Editor River Callaway was on the ground in Paris capturing all of the Wow! Weird! Wacky! and Totally Fabulous! street-style moments from the City of Light in Paris, France. From Lewis Hamilton to Caroline Daur, Paris is where trends begin with some of the top shows happening including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Hèrmes, and more. Check it all out below!

Previous Article 5 Tips to Celebrate Your Engagement in Style No Newer Articles