Louis Vuitton always brings the celebs-and the screaming fans waiting desperately to see a celeb-to their shows. This season, presented at the Musee d’Orsay, Louis Vuitton didn’t disappoint with the tops names in the industry dressed to the nines attending the show. Including Venus Williams, Alicia Vikander, Sara Paulson, Jennifer Connolley and many, many more, check out all the #LouisLooks these celebs donned for the show!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.