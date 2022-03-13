Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Latest Collection for Valentino Stuns at PFW

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s reign at Valentino has been nothing short of spectacular. The Creative Director who’s been overseeing Valentino since 2008 has time and again proved that his collections are one of the most exciting during fashion week. Using bold colors and models of all sizes and ages, his styles are revolutionary on the runway, and this season was no exception. “Still frame of a moment, frozen in a monochrome sign that pervades everything: Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceives the new Valentino collection following the experimental urge of a radical gesture. Stripping the palette down to a single hue, relentlessly, he does more with less, maximizing expressive possibilities in the apparent lack of possibilities.
Pink is rampant everywhere, in a total estrangement that includes the set and that is reiterated by the occasional total black and total white intermissions. Pink as a manifestation of the unconscious and a liberation from the need for realism. The accumulation of pink elements is such as to eliminate the visual shock to bring out, together, the unique character of the person, expressed by the face and the eyes, and the work on the pieces of clothing: the signs that shape them into a silhouette, the textures that give them consistency, the decorations that are part of the construction. The subtraction is, in fact, amplification, magnifying both the humans and the clothing. A variety of bodies, attitudes, and physicalities, enhanced by the monochromatic palette, bring such a vision to life.”